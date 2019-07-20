Star Trek: Picard Trailer: Jean-Luc Embarks on a Fresh Adventure, Reunites With Data and Seven of Nine

RELATED STORIES Star Trek: Picard to Bring Back Trek Veterans Brent Spiner and Jeri Ryan

Want a taste of what’s to come from Star Trek: Picard? We can make it so.

The hotly anticipated Trek spinoff, which sees Sir Patrick Stewart reprise his Next Generation role as Jean-Luc Picard, hit San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday — and shared our first extensive look at the series, slated to debut on CBS All Access in early 2020. In the trailer, which you can watch above, an aging Jean-Luc contemplates his past (and gazes at a disassembled Data) when he’s approached by a strange woman who tells him, “I feel safe with you.” As we see her kicking serious butt, Picard frets that she’s in “serious danger.” He’s inspired to assemble a new crew and embark on a fresh mission, but another character warns him that the mystery woman is “the end of all… she is the Destroyer”… as we catch a chilling glimpse of a Borg cube floating in space. (Uh-oh.)

Plus, Jeri Ryan will join the cast, reprising her role as Voyager‘s Seven of Nine; in the trailer, we see her asking Picard, “What the hell are you doing out here… saving the galaxy?” We also get Jean-Luc saying “Engage!” one more time… and playing a game with his old pal Data! (Yes, Brent Spiner is back! And yes, TVLine has confirmed he’s playing Data, and not Data’s android brother B-4.)

Previous glimpses of Picard showed us Jean-Luc roaming through vineyard vines — with a dog named Number One! — having departed Starfleet under mysterious circumstances. Stewart is joined in the cast by Alison Pill (The Newsroom), Harry Treadaway (Penny Dreadful) and Santiago Cabrera (Heroes). Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Michael Chabon will serve as showrunner.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Picard, and then hit the comments and tell us: Were you, um, engaged?