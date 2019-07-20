Star Trek: Picard to Bring Back Trek Veterans Jeri Ryan and Brent Spiner

RELATED STORIES Star Trek: Picard Trailer: Jean-Luc Embarks on a Fresh Adventure, Reunites With Data and Seven of Nine

Star Trek: Picard is looking more and more like a Trekkie’s dream come true.

Star Trek: Voyager star Jeri Ryan and Star Trek: The Next Generation alum Brent Spiner will join Patrick Stewart in the cast of the upcoming CBS All Access series, it was revealed during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday. The two Trek veterans joined Stewart on the panel, which also offered a new sneak peek at the hotly anticipated sequel series (watch trailer here).

Spiner will reprise his TNG role as android Data — TVLine has confirmed he is playing Data and not Data’s android brother B-4 — with Jeri Ryan returning as Voyager‘s rehabbed Borg Seven of Nine. In the sneak peek, she asks Picard, “What the hell are you doing out here… saving the galaxy?” The trailer also features old pals Picard and Data facing off over a game.

In addition, Stewart’s Next Generation co-stars Jonathan Frakes (Riker) and Marina Sirtis (Troi) will make appearances on Picard, which is set to debut in early 2020 on the streamer.