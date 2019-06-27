Star Trek: Picard: CBS All Access Series Adds Michael Chabon as Showrunner

RELATED STORIES Tell Me a Story Season 2: Matt Lauria Among 3 Joining CBS All Access Thriller

CBS All Access has found a behind-the-camera captain for its upcoming Star Trek: Picard series. Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael Chabon will serve as showrunner on the project, our sister site Deadline reports.

As previously announced, Star Trek: Picard will bring Sir Patrick Stewart back to his iconic role of Enterprise captain Jean-Luc Picard, with the show exploring the next chapter of his life.

“Star Trek has been an important part of my way of thinking about the world, the future, human nature, storytelling and myself since I was 10 years old,” Chabon told Deadline. “I come to work every day in a state of joy and awe at having been entrusted with the character and the world of Jean-Luc Picard, with this vibrant strand of the rich, intricate and complex tapestry that is Trek.”

Chabon, who will also serve as an executive producer on Star Trek: Picard, is best known for his novels, including Wonder Boys, The Yiddish Policemen’s Union and the Pulitzer-winning The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay. His Hollywood work includes the screenplays for the films Spider-Man 2 and John Carter, and he also penned a 2018 episode of the CBS All Access series Star Treks: Short Treks.

Star Trek: Picard‘s cast also includes Santiago Cabrera (Salvation), Michelle Hurd (Blindspot), Alison Pill (The Newsroom), Harry Treadaway (Mr. Mercedes) and Isa Briones (American Crime Story: Versace). A timetable for the show’s release has not yet been announced.