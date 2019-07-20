Star Trek: Picard: Patrick Stewart and Crew (Including Some TNG Folk) on Engaging With the Captain Once More

RELATED STORIES Star Trek: Picard Trailer: Jean-Luc Embarks on a Fresh Adventure, Reunites With Data and Seven of Nine

Brew yourself some tea, Earl Grey, hot, and settle in: A legendary Starfleet officer is about to educate us all on how Star Trek: Picard is not just the next Next Generation.

“I don’t see it as a sequel. That word doesn’t resonate for me. I see it as part of the growth of the whole franchise,” Patrick Stewart said when he and his fellow cast members from the upcoming CBS All Access series stopped by TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con 2019 interview suite Saturday.

That said, some faces very familiar to Trekkers will join Picard as he embarks upon another adventure. These include Brent Spiner and Jonathan Del Arco, who played Data and Hugh the Borg in TNG, respectively. The pair joined Stewart and Picard cast members Alison Pill (The Newsroom), Michelle Hurd (Blindspot), Isa Briones (American Crime Story), Santiago Cabrera (Big Little Lies) and Harry Treadaway (Penny Dreadful) during the interview, which covered topics including whether or not the crew of the Enterprise stays in touch and how one of Picard’s former go-tos might feel about being replaced by a dog.

Stewart previewed that the captain’s years on Earth haven’t been his favorite, which is why he’s more than willing to help when a young woman approaches him, asking for help.

“His discontent and unsettled nature is present the moment the camera rolled at the beginning, and I hope it will be evident to the audience that all is not well with him,” Stewart added.

Press PLAY on the video above to hear more about the show, to hear more about the other Trek folk who’ll wind up in Picard’s orbit and to find out the one thing Stewart was adamant that Jean-Luc not do in Picard (and why he’ll wind up doing it, anyway).