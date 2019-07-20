Arrow Season 8: Chicago Fire Vet Charlie Barnett Cast as [Spoiler]

RELATED STORIES Arrowverse Crossover: Brandon Routh, Tyler Hoechlin to Both Play Superman

Arrow‘s flash-forward family is expanding: Charlie Barnett (Chicago Fire) has joined the CW drama’s eighth and final season in the series-regular role of John Diggle, Jr., aka J.J., it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

The adult version of John Diggle and Lyla Michaels’ biological son has thus far only been mentioned in the 2040 Star City timeline, where he is the leader of the Deathstroke gang. He and his adopted brother Connor Hawke, who is an agent of Knightwatch, have a fractured relationship that will pit them against each other.

J.J. has “a bit of an edge to him,” executive producer Marc Guggenheim shared at the show’s panel, adding that viewers “are going to be really surprised about the way we bring him in…and particularly what costume he wears.”

Barnett joins a trio of actors from the flash-forward timeline who were recently promoted to regulars: Joseph David-Jones (as Connor Hawke), and Katherine McNamara and Ben Lewis (as Oliver and Felicity’s adult children Mia Smoak and William Clayton).

In addition to playing firefighter/paramedic Peter Mills during Chicago Fire‘s first three seasons, Barnett most recently co-starred in Netflix’s Russian Doll. His other TV credits include Valor, Secrets and Lies and Tales of the City.

Arrow ‘s 10-episode final season premieres on its new night, Tuesday, Oct 15 at 9/8c on The CW.

Are you excited to meet grown-up J.J.? Hit the comments with your thoughts on the casting!