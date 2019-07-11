Varsity Blues Adaptation Eyed at Quibi

RELATED STORIES Darren Criss to Star in, Executive-Produce Musical Comedy at Quibi

The West Canaan Coyotes are making a comeback: Quibi is developing an updated take on the James Van Der Beek football movie Varsity Blues, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Original film producers Mike Tollin and Tova Laiter will serve as executive producers on the series, with screenwriter Tripper Clancy (Stuber) penning the update.

“For all those who cheered Mox’s refrain, ‘I don’t want your life,’ as well as all those who never heard of the West Canaan Coyotes, we’re thrilled to bring Varsity Blues to Quibi and into the 21st century!” Tollin said in a statement.

The original 1999 film starred Van Der Beek as a Texas high school quarterback who battled against a demanding coach and football-obsessed dad to lead his ragtag team to victory. The supporting cast included future stars Paul Walker, Ali Larter and Scott Caan.

Quibi — a short-form video service from Jeffrey Katzenberg; the name is short for “quick bites” — has been loading up on original content as of late: Their announced slate includes Royalties, a musical comedy starring Glee alum Darren Criss, and an action thriller from Scorpion creator Nick Santora that will star Liam Hemsworth.

