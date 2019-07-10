Darren Criss to Star in, Executive-Produce Musical Comedy at Quibi

RELATED STORIES Liam Hemsworth to Star in Action Thriller From Scorpion Creator at Quibi

Darren Criss‘ warbling days aren’t over just yet. The Glee alum is set to star in and executive-produce Royalties, a musical comedy series for the short-form video service Quibi.

Described as a “satirical take on the oft-untold story of songwriters behind the world’s greatest hits,” Royalties follows the ascent of Sara and Pierce (Criss), a ragtag songwriting duo that must navigate the “strange and hilarious challenges” of creating a truly great song week after week.

Each episode of the show will feature real-life entertainment personalities portraying fictional — and often ridiculous — music stars. In addition to exec-producing, Criss will also co-write the scripts and pen original songs for the series.

Though Criss is best known for Glee, where he played Blaine Anderson for five seasons, his TV work also includes an Emmy-winning turn on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

And he isn’t the only big name on board at Quibi (short for “quick bites”): The platform, which will offer content running 10 minutes or less, recently greenlit an action thriller starring The Hunger Games‘ Liam Hemsworth. Scripted series starring Don Cheadle (Black Monday), Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect), Naomi Watts and more are also in the works.

Quibi is slated to launch in April 2020. Are you interested in Royalties?