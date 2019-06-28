Liam Hemsworth to Star in Action Thriller From Scorpion Creator at Quibi

RELATED STORIES Streaming TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled?

The short-form video service Quibi just scored another A-lister: Liam Hemsworth is set to star in an action-thriller series from Scorpion creator Nick Santora.

In the still-untitled project, Hemsworth will play the terminally ill Dodge Maynard. Desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before he dies, Dodge accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game, where he soon discovers he’s not the hunter, but the prey.

Santora will write and executive-produce the series alongside Phil Abraham (Orange Is the New Black), who will serve as EP and director.

Hemsworth previously appeared in several Australian series, including Neighbours, The Elephant Princess and Home and Away. Stateside, he is best known for his movie career, most notably his turn as Gale Hawthorne in the Hunger Games films.

Slated to launch in April 2020, Quibi (short for “quick bites”) is described as a “mobile-first media technology platform,” which will provide content that runs 10 minutes or less. Thus far, its development slate includes reboots of the MTV series Punk’d and Singled Out, plus scripted series starring the likes of Don Cheadle (Black Monday), Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect), Naomi Watts and more.

