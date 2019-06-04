MTV Rebooting Punk'd and Singled Out

RELATED STORIES The Hills: New Beginnings Trailer: MTV Revival Reunites 'Speidi' and Friends

MTV is ushering two more classic series into the 21st century. “Reinvented” versions of celebrity prank show Punk’d and dating game show Singled Out are in the works at MTV Studios, TVLine has learned.

But there are a few twists: First, each episode — of which 20 have been ordered for both series — will be under 10 minutes in length. And rather than airing on MTV, these reboots will be available to stream on Quibi, a “mobile-first media technology platform.”

Hosted by Ashton Kutcher, the original Punk’d aired from 2003 to 2007, infamously terrorizing household names like Justin Timberlake and Frankie Muniz. (Come on, Malcolm in the Middle was huge at the time!) And the original Singled Out, whose co-hosts included Chris Hardwick, Jenny McCarthy and Carmen Electra, ran from 1995 to 1998. Each episode involved a contestant narrowing down a pool of 50 potential dates to find their perfect match.

Singled Out will be produced by MTV Studios, while Punk’d will be produced by STXtelevision, though MTV Studios will also remain involved.

And these are hardly the only MTV properties being reworked for new audiences. In addition to The Hills: New Beginnings, which premieres later this month, MTV recently revived A Double Shot at Love, this time starring Vinny Guadagnino and DJ Pauly D of Jersey Shore — another recently revived property. The network is also prepping a Real World revival (on Facebook Watch), as well as a possible return of Daria.

Your thoughts on these shorter, stream-ier reboots? Drop ’em in a comment below.