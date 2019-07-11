Paper Girls Graphic Novels Eyed as Amazon Time Travel Drama Series

RELATED STORIES Lord of the Rings Amazon Series Taps Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom Director

Strange things are happening at Amazon. The streaming service has given a series commitment to Paper Girls, a drama based on Brian K. Vaughan’s popular graphic novel about four time-traveling, newspaper-delivering 12-year-old girls, our sister site Deadline reports.

Nearly 30 issues of the sci-fi saga, illustrated by Cliff Chiang, have been released since Oct. 2015. The series’ (simplified) synopsis is as follows: “In the early hours after Halloween of 1988, four 12-year-old newspaper delivery girls uncover the most important story of all time. Suburban drama and otherworldly mysteries collide in this smash-hit series about nostalgia, first jobs, and the last days of childhood.”

Stephany Folsom (Toy Story 4) is set to write the project, executive-producing alongside Vaughan and Plan B.

Paper Girls is one of several supernatural projects coming to Amazon in the near future. Along with the Lord of the Rings adaptation — on which Folsom is a consulting producer — the streamer is also bringing us Carnival Row (starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne), as well as a series based on Robert Jordan’s Wheel of Time novels.

Are you a fan of the graphic novels? If so, how are you feeling about this upcoming adaptation? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.