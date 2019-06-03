Carnival Row Starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne Gets Amazon Premiere Date and Fantastical Trailer

RELATED STORIES Amazon's Lord of the Rings Series Adds Game of Thrones Writer

Amazon invites you to visit the world of Carnival Row on Friday, Aug. 30, the streaming service has announced in tandem with the release of a first teaser trailer.

Spanning eight episodes and set for an all-at-once binge release, the original version will be available on that date in over 200 countries and territories, with dubbed foreign language versions coming later this year.

Carnival Row is set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man. This growing population struggles to coexist with humans, forbidden as they are to live, love or fly with freedom. But even in darkness, hope lives, as a human detective, Rycroft Philostrate (played by Pirates of the Caribbean‘s Orlando Bloom), and a refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss (Suicide Squad‘s Cara Delevingne) rekindle a dangerous affair despite an increasingly intolerant society.

Vignette, meanwhile, harbors a secret that endangers Philo’s world during his most important case yet: a string of gruesome murders threatening the uneasy peace of the Row.

The series also stars David Gyasi (Containment) as Agreus, a mysteriously wealthy faun who moves into an affluent human neighborhood in defiance of the social order; Karla Crome (Under the Dome) as Tourmaline, a quick-witted faerie poet driven from her war-torn homeland; Indira Varma (Game of Thrones) as Piety Breakspear, the regal and cunning matriarch of the powerful family that rules the city of The Burgue; and Tamzin Merchant (Salem) as Imogen Spurnrose, a young woman who sees in Agreus an opportunity to turn her aristocratic family’s fading fortunes around.

A Legendary Television production, Carnival Row‘s executive producers include Marc Guggenheim (Arrow), René Echevarria (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Jon Amiel (Outsiders), Bloom, and Travis Beacham (on whose spec film script, A Killing on Carnival Row, the series is based).