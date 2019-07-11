Courteney Cox to Star in Last Chance U Scripted Adaptation at Spectrum

RELATED STORIES Friends Revival: Will Jennifer Aniston's 'Yes' Reunite the Gang to Launch WarnerMedia's Streaming Service?

Friends Revival: Will Jennifer Aniston's 'Yes' Reunite the Gang to Launch WarnerMedia's Streaming Service? Mad About You Revival With Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt (Finally) Finds a Home

Courteney Cox is hitting the gridiron: The Friends alum is set to star in and executive-produce a scripted adaptation of the Netflix football docuseries Last Chance U for Spectrum Originals, our sister site Deadline is reporting.

Last Chance U, which has aired three seasons so far on the streamer, follows football programs at small community colleges that help struggling young athletes get their lives back on track and work towards a possible pro career. In Spectrum’s scripted version, Cox will play a character inspired by Brittany Wagner, an academic advisor at East Mississippi Community College who works to help the players all graduate on time and pushes them to reach their full potential on and off the field.

Cox, of course, is best known for playing neurotic chef Monica Geller on the hit NBC sitcom Friends, which ended a ten-season run in 2004. She went on to star as wine-loving mom Jules Cobb on ABC/TBS’ Cougar Town from 2009 to 2015. Her other recent TV roles include Scrubs and FX’s Dirt.

The untitled Last Chance U adaptation joins a growing slate of original series at Spectrum — available only to Spectrum cable subscribers — including the Gabrielle Union/Jessica Alba action series L.A.’s Finest (recently renewed for Season 2) and an upcoming revival of the ’90s NBC sitcom Mad About You, with original stars Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt returning.