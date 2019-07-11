American Horror Story: 1984 Adds Glee's Matthew Morrison — Plus: Which Franchise Vets Will Be Back?

RELATED STORIES American Horror Story, Mayans M.C., It's Always Sunny Set Fall Premieres

Matthew Morrison and Ryan Murphy are teaming up once again — but their next collaboration is a far cry from Glee.

Morrison has joined the cast of American Horror Story‘s ninth season, titled AHS: 1984, Murphy revealed Thursday in an Instagram video. And he wasted no time in showing us Morrison’s character, who is rocking some ’80s facial hair and, um, seems to enjoy putting his physical assets on display. (You’ll see what we mean after watching the video below.)

Murphy’s post also unveiled several other 1984 cast members, many of them franchise veterans. Emma Roberts (who was previously confirmed to return) makes an appearance in the video, as do Cody Fern, Leslie Grossman and Billie Lourd. John Carroll Lynch, who appeared in AHS: Freak Show as Twisty the Clown, is also back, and it seems he’ll be playing someone else terrifying this time around.

But the teaser — which features each character in 1980s garb, strutting their stuff to Dan Hartman’s “I Can Dream About You” — also includes several AHS newbies, Morrison among them. Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy also makes his debut in the video, along with Pose actress Angelica Ross.

Outside of the 1984 setting, little else is known about Horror Story‘s ninth installment, though this latest teaser (which seems to take place at a summer camp) adds to speculation that it will pay homage to classic slasher movies. As previously announced, AHS staple Evan Peters will not appear in 1984, and our sister site Variety recently reported that Sarah Paulson will not have a significant role in Season 9, though she could pop up occasionally.

AHS: 1984 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10/9c on FX. Watch Murphy’s teaser below, then drop a comment with the casting you’re most excited about.