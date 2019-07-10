AHS: 1984 Adds Pose Vet Angelica Ross

Pose‘s loss is American Horror Story‘s gain. Ryan Murphy on Wednesday announced that Angelica Ross, who recently made her final appearance on the ballroom drama, is joining the cast of AHS: 1984.

“I must applaud [Angelica Ross] for her tour de force of a performance as Candy Abundance Ferocity,” Murphy wrote on Instagram. “It has been a gift to watch her blossom as a true star and undeniable talent. Though she will always be our Candy, and our show suffers this incredible loss, I am elated that the world will get much more Angelica. She is joining the American Horror Story family in another unforgettable role. Congrats Angelica for making history, leaping from [Pose] to [AHS: 1984]. Welcome to the [AHS] family!”

Along with Pose, Ross’ small-screen resume includes roles on Transparent, Claws and Doubt. And this isn’t the first time Murphy has found success in bringing an actor from Pose to Horror Story; Billy Porter, who stole the show as Pray Tell, also turned in a memorable performance in AHS: Apocalypse as the warlock Behold.

No other information was made available about Ross’ role, just as little has yet to be revealed about American Horror Story‘s ninth season. All we know for certain is that Emma Roberts and Gus Kenworthy will be playing love interests, and that Sarah Paulson — who has been the focus of recent AHS seasons — will appear in a significantly smaller role. Additionally, fan favorite Evan Peters will not show up at all.

Your thoughts on the newest addition to the Horror Story family? Drop ’em in a comment below.