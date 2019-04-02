American Horror Story: Evan Peters Says He Won't Appear in Season 9

When American Horror Story returns, it’ll be without one of the key members of its acting repertory.

Evan Peters, who has co-starred in all eight previous seasons of FX’s horror anthology, says he won’t appear in the upcoming Season 9. “I’m gonna sit a season out,” he told Extra at WonderCon last week. (FX hasn’t yet confirmed Peters’ departure.)

Peters has been a mainstay in Horror Story‘s ensemble cast since co-starring as troubled teen Tate Langdon in Season 1’s Murder House, playing a significant role in each season that followed. (Last season’s Apocalypse saw him reprise his role as Tate, as well as playing famed hairstylist Mr. Gallant.) Peters currently co-stars in another Ryan Murphy production: FX’s Pose, where he plays Wall Street yuppie Stan Bowes. Pose is set to return for Season 2 this June.

Details have been scant so far for Season 9 of AHS — as usual — but we do know that series veteran Emma Roberts will return, with Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy joining the cast to play her character’s boyfriend. No premiere date has been set, either, but it’s expected to debut this fall.

Will you miss seeing Peters on American Horror Story? Share your thoughts on the news in a comment below.