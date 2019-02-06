American Horror Story Season 9 Casts Gus Kenworthy and Emma Roberts

Gus Kenworthy has survived multiple trips to the Olympics, but can he survive a season of American Horror Story? The pro skier will appear in the FX drama’s upcoming ninth installment as the love interest of someone very familiar with the franchise.

Series creator Ryan Murphy broke this casting news himself on Wednesday, posting a photo of Kenworthy to Instagram with the following caption: “That special moment when you realize you have an Olympic medal AND will be playing Emma Roberts’ boyfriend on American Horror Story Season 9.”

Roberts entered the Horror Story universe via Coven (Season 3), then returned for Freak Show (Season 4), Cult (Season 7) and Apocalypse (Season 8). She also starred in Murphy’s short-lived Fox comedy Scream Queens, which he recently expressed interest in reviving. Kenworthy, meanwhile, made his TV acting debut in a 2016 episode of ABC’s The Real O’Neals, which he followed up with a cameo in 2017’s Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.

Save for Roberts and Kenworthy’s involvement, nothing is known about American Horror Story‘s ninth season. Murphy has previously stated that he has plans to bring back the Coven witches for a third time, but since the show has been renewed through Season 10, he could be giving the characters a rest for now. (They were, after all, the focus of Apocalypse last year.)

Your thoughts on Kenworthy’s casting and Roberts’ return? Any specific hopes for this season’s under-wraps theme? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.