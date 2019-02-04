Ryan Murphy Mulling Scream Queens Revival: 'Who Should I Bring Back?'

Would you watch a third season of Scream Queens? No, really, would you? Ryan Murphy wants to know. The short-lived Fox series’ creator took to Instagram on Sunday to gauge the public’s interest about a potential revival of the dark comedy, which wrapped its two-season run Dec. 2016.

“So many people recently have been asking me about rebooting or continuing SCREAM QUEENS (RIP, taken too soon),” Murphy wrote. “Emma [Roberts], Billie [Lourd], Lea [Michele] and I have mused on it, but question: should it be a six episode limited? A catch up movie? Who should I bring back? Would love your thoughts. So many questions….”

For the uninitiated, Scream Queens starred Roberts as Chanel Oberlin, the monstrous head of a sorority whose members were targeted by a pair of vengeful serial killers. The cast also included Lourd and Abigail Breslin as the other “Chanels,” Keke Palmer and Skyler Samuels as a pair of pledges, Jamie Lee Curtis as the college’s dean, and Michele as one of the aforementioned killers.

The show basically rebooted itself in Season 2, relocating most of the characters to a hospital where they were once again targeted by a group of vengeful serial killers. But not even the combined star power of John Stamos, Taylor Lautner, Kirstie Alley and Brooke Shields — all of whom played significant roles in the second season — could stave off Scream Queens‘ cancelation.

Scream Queens‘ series finale jumped forward in time, revealing that Chanel No. 5 (Breslin) and Zayday (Palmer) are now running the hospital, Hester (Michele) and Dr. Brock (Stamos) ran off to Blood Island, Munsch (Curtis) became a world-renowned “sexpert,” and Chanel No. 1 (Roberts) finally got the talk show of her dreams, produced by Chanel No. 3 (Lourd). But the last-minute return of the Red Devil, who targeted the girls back in Season 1, resulted in a cliffhanger of sorts — one that could be resolved should Murphy decide to revive the show.

For what it’s worth, the timing couldn’t be better. Roberts recently detached herself from Netflix’s upcoming figure-skating drama series Spinning Out, freeing her up to reprise her role. Lourd has also remained in the Murphy-verse, most recently appearing alongside Roberts in American Horror Story: Apocalypse. Michele’s ABC comedy The Mayor was also canceled in early 2018, making her available as well. And given Murphy’s recent relocation to Netflix, the show’s second life could turn out even darker than the first (assuming that’s where it ultimately ends up).

Would you be down for a Scream Queens revival, or have you spent enough time with the Chanels? Weigh in via our poll below, then drop a comment: What would a third season even look like?