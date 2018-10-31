Emma Roberts Exits Cast of Netflix's Ice Skating Drama Spinning Out

Emma Roberts is unlacing her skates: The American Horror Story star has exited the cast of Netflix’s upcoming ice skating drama Spinning Out, less than a month after signing on to star.

Our sister site Deadline reports that Roberts’ exit is due to a scheduling conflict with another project of hers — which may be another TV series that’s yet to be announced. Spinning Out will continue on at Netflix, though, with Roberts’ role being recast. (Lily Collins is said to be in negotiations to step in as the new series lead.)

Roberts was to play Kat Baker, an “up-and-coming, high-level single skater who’s about to turn in her skates after a disastrous fall took her off the competition track.” But she finds a way “to continue her career as a pair skater with a talented bad-boy partner.” Mr. Mercedes writer Samantha Stratton wrote the pilot script, and will serve as co-showrunner/executive producer on the 10-episode drama, along with Lara Olsen (90210, Reign).

Reprising her role as witch Madison Montgomery in this fall’s American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Roberts is a veteran of four AHS seasons so far. She also starred in Fox’s horror comedy Scream Queens, which got the axe in 2016 following a two-season run.

Are you less interested in Spinning Out now that Emma’s out… or more interested? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.