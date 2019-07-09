Alana De La Garza Exits CBS Spinoff FBI: Most Wanted to Star in… FBI

An FBI: Most Wanted star just earned a transfer of sorts: Instead of starring in the upcoming CBS spinoff, Alana De La Garza will join the original FBI instead as a series regular in Season 2, our sister site Deadline is reporting.

De La Garza, known for her roles on Law & Order and Forever, was set to star in Most Wanted as A.S.A.C. (Assistant Special Agent in Charge) Isobel Castile, but will now play that role on the original FBI. (She’ll also appear on Most Wanted as a recurring guest star.) Her addition to the cast helps fill the void left by the departure of Sela Ward, who starred in FBI‘s freshman season as Special Agent in Charge Dana Mosier. FBI returns for Season 2 on Tuesday, Sept 24 at 9/8c.

De La Garza debuted as Castile in an April episode of FBI that served as a backdoor pilot for Most Wanted. And she could soon be reentering the Law & Order universe as well: Producer Dick Wolf is planning a crossover between CBS’ FBI and NBC’s Law & Order: SVU and #OneChicago trio of dramas.

FBI fans: Does De La Garza seem like a worthy successor to Sela Ward? And will you be tuning in to watch Most Wanted? Hit the comments and share your thoughts.