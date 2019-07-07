Jessie's Peyton List Mourns TV Brother Cameron Boyce: 'Heaven Has Gained a Beautiful Soul'

RELATED STORIES Disney Channel's Cameron Boyce, Star of Descendants and Jessie, Dead at 20

Jessie‘s Peyton List is paying tribute to the late Cameron Boyce, referring to her former on-screen sibling as her brother, “forever and always.”

Boyce, who played Luke Ross on the aforementioned Disney Channel sitcom and its spinoff BUNK’D, died on Saturday from an ongoing medical condition. He was only 20. In an Instagram post captioned “heartbroken,” List remembers Boyce as “the boy whose contagious laugh I can still hear,” and as someone “who left everyone feeling hopeful and full of love.”

“He was younger than me but taught me how to spread love and kindness more than anyone that has ever been in my life,” List writes. “He lifted everyone around him, and inspired/pushed me to be a better person than I ever would’ve been without his guidance, patience, and love.

“I can barely see my eyes anymore from crying so hard,” she continues. “I love you with every ounce of me, and I thank you for the time I had with you, being in my life, and being my brother forever and always… Heaven has gained a beautiful soul.”

In addition to List, Descendants director Kenny Ortega put out a statement of his own on Sunday.