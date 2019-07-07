Cameron Boyce Remembered for His 'Talent, Kindness and Generosity' By Descendants Director Kenny Ortega

Cameron Boyce‘s Descendants director is paying tribute to the late actor on social media, recalling his “immeasurable talent” and “kindness and generosity.” Boyce died on Saturday from an ongoing medical condition. He was 20.

“My Love, Light and Prayers go out to Cameron and his Family,” director Kenny Ortega shared on Instagram late Saturday. “Cameron brought Love, Laughter and Compassion with him everyday I was in his presence. His talent, immeasurable. His kindness and generosity, overflowing. It has been an indescribable honor and pleasure to know and work with him. I will see you again in all things loving and beautiful my friend. I will search the stars for your light. Rest In Peace Cam. You will always be My Forever Boy!”

Boyce played Cruella de Vil’s son Carlos in all three Descendants movies. His other Disney Channel credits included starring in Jessie from 2011 to 2015, as well as guest-starring in Liv and Maddie, BUNK’D and Austin & Ally.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson for the Boyce family said in a statement. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”