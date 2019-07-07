Disney Channel's Cameron Boyce, Star of Descendants and Jessie, Dead at 20

Disney Channel staple Cameron Boyce, whose credits included playing Cruella de Vil’s son in the Descendants movies, has died. He was 20.
Boyce also starred on Disney Channel’s Jessie from 2011 to 2015. He made appearances on a number of other Disney series, including Liv and Maddie, BUNK’D and Austin & Ally.
“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson for the Boyce family told ABC News. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”
Disney Channel also released a statement early Sunday, saying, “From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, castmates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”
Boyce was next set to appear in HBO’s upcoming Mrs. Fletcher, starring Kathryn Hahn.
Scroll down for tributes from Boyce’s former costars…
I don’t even know where to start… I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had… I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much… fly high 👼🏼 💔😢 Gods best Angel . #CameronBoyce
Cameron, you were a magnetic superstar with an amazing blend of crazy energy and blissful zen. You’re many talents were undeniably brilliant and often awe inspiring. You were so kind and generous to me and my family. I don’t know that I ever saw you without a beautiful smile on your face. I am honored to have known you and to have worked with you. Rest In Peace. You will be missed.