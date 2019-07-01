Four Weddings and a Funeral: Watch Trailer for Mindy Kaling's Hulu Dramedy

RELATED STORIES Handmaid's Tale's Stars and EP on How They Pulled Off That Lincoln Memorial Fight (and Why Elisabeth Moss Might Want to Stay Out of D.C. for a While)

Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to get our first good look at Four Weddings and a Funeral.

The Mindy Project‘s Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton are behind the anthology drama, which will premiere Wednesday, July 31, on Hulu; Season 1’s 10 episodes will roll out on a weekly basis.

Based on the 1994 Hugh Grant rom-com of the same name, Four Weddings and a Funeral follows a group of American friends who reunite for a wedding in London. But after a bombshell at the altar throws their lives into turmoil, they must weather a tumultuous year of romance and heartbreak. In that time, according to the show’s official logline, “relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned [and] love affairs ignited and doused.”

In the trailer above, the friends’ trip to London seems to be chaotic and eventful at every turn — particularly when protagonist Maya (Game of Thrones‘ Nathalie Emmanuel) realizes that the handsome stranger she met at the airport is actually her best friend’s boyfriend, prompting Maya to feel conflicted about her attraction to the man.

The cast also includes Guz Khan (Turn Up Charlie), Sophia La Porta (the U.K.’s The Five), Zoe Boyle (Frontier), Rebecca Rittenhouse (The Mindy Project) and Brandon Mychal Smith (You’re the Worst). Tom Mison (Sleepy Hollow), Ashley Madekwe (Revenge) and Tommy Dewey (Casual) will guest-star in Season 1.

Watch the full Four Weddings trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts!