Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral Adds Tom Mison, Tommy Dewey and Ashley Madekwe

Add a few more place settings to the seating chart: Tom Mison (Sleepy Hollow), Tommy Dewey (Casual) and Ashley Madekwe (Revenge) are joining Four Weddings and a Funeral, TVLine has learned.

Mison will play Quentin and Madekwe will play Julia. In addition, TVLine has confirmed that Dewey — who showed up in Four Weddings executive producer Mindy Kaling’s Instagram Story from the set earlier this week — will play Ted on the Hulu series. All are guest-starring roles.

Nathalie Emmanuel stars in the series adaptation of the 1994 rom-com as Maya, an American who joins her friends in London for a wedding that goes awry after a bombshell revelation at the altar. According to the show’s official logline, “relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course, there are four weddings… and a funeral.”

Other, previously announced guest stars include: Andie MacDowell, who co-starred in the movie on which the series is based and who’ll play Mrs. Howard, the mother of Maya’s friend Ainsley; and Rebecca Rittenhouse (The Mindy Project), who’ll play Ainsley. Brandon Mychal Smith (You’re the Worst) will play Maya’s friend Craig.

Mison also has a role in HBO’s upcoming adaptation of Watchmen. Dewey, who starred opposite Kaling in The Mindy Project, recently wrapped four seasons of Hulu’s Casual. Madekwe’s credits include Salem and the forthcoming The Umbrella Academy at Netflix.

Kaling and Mindy Project EP Matt Warburton wrote the pilot script and will executive-produce the anthology series alongside Tracey Wigfield IThe Mindy Project) and Jonathan Prince (American Dreams), among others. MGM Television and Universal Television will produce.