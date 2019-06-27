Game of Thrones' Lena Headey to Star in Showtime Dramedy Pilot Rita

RELATED STORIES Lena Headey, Sigourney Weaver and Awkwafina Join Dark Crystal Cast at Netflix -- First Look at 30 Characters

Lena Headey, Sigourney Weaver and Awkwafina Join Dark Crystal Cast at Netflix -- First Look at 30 Characters Adam Rodriguez, Shadowhunters Star and More Join Penny Dreadful 'Sequel'

Lena Headey is no longer queen, but she continues to slay: Headey will headline a new Showtime dramedy pilot, TVLine has learned.

The Game of Thrones star will play the titular character in Rita, which she also will executive-produce. The series is based on a Danish format about “a headstrong, unconventional teacher and single mother who takes on every kind of authority — as well as her family — in a messy and unfiltered way,” per the official logline.

“Rita is a deliciously subversive character who will make you laugh and cry as she continuously challenges the hypocrisy around her,” Jana Winograde, one of Showtime’s two presidents of entertainment, said via statement. “It goes without saying that Lena Headey is a force whose essence is ideal to take on this wonderfully dynamic lead role.”

Headey is best known for her eight-season run as ruthless queen Cersei Lannister on HBO’s Thrones. In addition, her small-screen resume includes The Sarah Connor Chronicles and lending her voice to series including Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, Danger Mouse and Uncle Grandpa. She also will voice Maudra Fara in Netflix’s forthcoming The Dark Crystal prequel Age of Resistance.

Rita creator Christian Torpe, who will base the pilot script on the original version of the series, will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Platform One Media will produce.