American Horror Story, Mayans M.C., It's Always Sunny Set Fall Premieres

Sharpen your Freddie Kruger gloves and strap on your hockey masks: American Horror Story: 1984 has scared up a premiere date.

Season 9 of the horror anthology will return to FX on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 10/9c, the network announced Monday.

As previously reported, AHS‘ latest incarnation seems like it will concern itself with 1980s slasher movie franchises like Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday The 13th. The season’s cast includes American Horror Story standby Emma Roberts — though we don’t yet know who she’ll play — but not Evan Peters, who recently made it clear he will “sit a season out.” We also know Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy will be part of the bloody fun this season; he’ll play the boyfriend of Roberts’ character.

In addition, the Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans M.C. will be back for its second season on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 10 pm. And half-hour Australian drama Mr Inbetween will return on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 10 pm.

Over on FX’s sister network FXX, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will kick off its 14th (!) season on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 10 pm.

Which FX return are you looking forward to the most? What are your current prevailing theories about AHS: 1984? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments below!