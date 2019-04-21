American Horror Story Season 9: Everything We Know About AHS: 1984

Spring is barely upon us, yet we’re already looking forward to one of our favorite fall treats: a new season of American Horror Story.

Fresh off last season’s buzzy AHS: Apocalypse — which combined characters from Coven, Murder House and Hotel in a crossover of biblical proportions — the FX anthology series returns later this year with AHS: 1984, a terrifying tribute to classic slasher movies and villains. At least that’s what we were able to glean from the season’s first official teaser, which dropped online earlier this month.

We’ve also gotten a bit of casting confirmations, including which Olympic gold medalist is dipping his skis — err, toes — into the Horror Story pond for the first time. Sadly, it’s also been confirmed that one fan-favorite actor won’t be returning for 1984, marking the first season he’s missed since it all began.

American Horror Story was renewed for a tenth season back in 2018, ensuring that AHS: 1984 won’t mark the end of the enduring FX franchise. (And that comes as a huge relief, considering mastermind Ryan Murphy recently revealed that he plans to revisit the Apocalypse story at a later date.)

