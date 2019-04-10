American Horror Story Heads to Summer Camp Circa 1984 for Season 9

American Horror Story appears poised to unleash a good ol’ summer camp slasher for Season 9.

Series auteur Ryan Murphy shared on Instagram Wednesday morning a teaser video in which a masked marauder stalks a young female through the woods, eventually plunging his dagger through the cabin door behind which she hides. A logo screen then pops up revealing the season’s “1984” subtitle, scrawled in red in the bloody style of 1980s slasher films.

On the casting front, it was previously announced that AHS/Scream Queens vet Emma Roberts will return for more scares, with Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy playing her character’s beau. AHS eight-timer Evan Peters, meanwhile, says he is not coming back for Season 9.

American Horror Story made its debut in 2011 with what would be called the Murder House season, followed by Asylum (in 2012), Coven (2013), Freak Show (2014), Hotel (2015), Roanoke (2016), Cult (2017) and Apocalypse (2018). Of note, AHS has annually competed (and successfully at that) in the Emmys as a limited series, though this year’s rules have bumped it to the drama races, given some character continuity.

Also of note: Freeform’s (short-lived) Dead of Summer was set at a summer camp, though in 1989. And it’s possible the poor lass in the teaser video is merely on vacation with her family, and not an ill-fated camp counselor.

AHS: 1984 will arrive this fall, per the video.