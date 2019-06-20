Noah is hellbent on getting Helen’s forgiveness in the first teaser trailer for The Affair Season 5.

Premiering Sunday, Aug. 25 (at 9/8c), the Showtime drama’s final season will find its characters “coming to terms with the consequences of their choices, as they make the realization that if they really want to change their futures, they must first face the past.” For Noah, that means recognizing that he threw away his marriage to Helen to be with Alison.

“I would do anything, anything to undo what happened,” he says. But it’s too late, as far as Helen’s concerned; she doesn’t owe him anything. We then witness a Range Rover crash into the back of a truck — and while we aren’t made privy to who’s behind the wheel, it’s Helen, not Noah, who runs out to see what happened.

Missing from the just-released footage is new series regular Anna Paquin. The True Blood vet will play the adult version of Cole and Alison’s daughter Joanie in a future-set storyline. (As previously reported, neither Ruth Wilson nor Joshua Jackson will return for Season 5.)

In addition to The Affair, Showtime’s summer slate includes the Kevin Bacon crime drama City on a Hill, Russell Crowe miniseries The Loudest Voice and Kirsten Dunst comedy On Becoming a God in Central Florida.

Press PLAY on the teaser trailer above, then hit the comments with your reactions.