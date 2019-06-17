Kirsten Dunst-Led Comedy Lands at Showtime, Gets Summer Premiere Date

Kirsten Dunst‘s well-traveled new series has finally found a permanent home. (We think?)

Showtime has picked up the comedy On Becoming a God in Central Florida, originally developed by AMC and handed a series order by YouTube, and now it even has a premiere date: The nine-episode series will debut Sunday, Aug. 25 at 10/9c.

Set in 1990s Florida, On Becoming a God stars Dunst as Krystal Stubbs, a water park employee who ruthlessly climbs the ladder of a cult-like pyramid scheme. The supporting cast includes Théodore Pellerin (The OA), musician Beth Ditto, Mel Rodriguez (The Last Man on Earth) and Ted Levine (The Alienist, Ray Donovan). Esta Spalding (Masters of Sex) will serve as showrunner. (Watch a quick, Claws-esque teaser for the series above.)

“We were immediately drawn to this stylish and subversive female empowerment story starring Kirsten Dunst as you’ve never seen her before,” Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine said in a statement. “Throw in clever writing, inventive filmmaking, a strong, diverse ensemble and some alligators, and we’re confident Showtime audiences will find On Becoming a God irresistible!”

