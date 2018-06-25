Kirsten Dunst '90s-Set Comedy Lands at YouTube With 10-Episode Order

YouTube Premium has picked up a new Kirsten Dunst-starring comedy that takes place… before YouTube even existed.

The streaming service (formerly known as YouTube Red) has given a 10-episode series order to On Becoming a God in Central Florida, according to our sister site Deadline, with Dunst set to star and executive-produce. The dark comedy, set in the Orlando area during the early 1990s, was originally in development at AMC, but will now debut on YouTube Premium in 2019.

Dunst plays Krystal Gill, a water park employee who sets out to infiltrate the multi-billion dollar pyramid scheme that wiped out her family’s finances — “a dirt-poor, very fierce young woman who is relentless in her pursuit of the American dream inside of an Amway-like company.” Newcomers Robert Funke and Matt Lutsky wrote the pilot, and Esta Spalding (Masters of Sex) will serve as showrunner. Along with Dunst, George Clooney and his producing partner Grant Heslov serve as EPs.

Scoring an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination in 2016 for her role as Peggy Blumquist in Season 2 of FX’s Fargo, Dunst’s other recent TV credits include Drunk History and Portlandia.