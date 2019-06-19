TVLine Items: Extreme Makeover Host, Tim Robinson Renewed and More

Jesse Tyler Ferguson better get his demolition safety goggles ready: The Modern Family star will host HGTV’s 10-episode Extreme Makeover: Home Edition revival, to premiere in 2020.

Like the original ABC series, the renovation show will rally community support to give local heroes a brand-new home in just seven days. The network’s update will “make some variations to creative aspects of the show, but it will always deliver the great storytelling that made it one of the most iconic and successful properties in television,” HGTV president Jane Latman promises.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Netflix’s sketch show I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson — which “pokes fun at life’s most bizarre and mundane situations” — has been renewed for Season 2, to premiere in 2020. The series is a freshly christened TCA Award nominee for Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety.

* Season 2 of the Spanish-language teen drama Elite — one of TVLine’s Peak TV Treasures — will premiere in September on Netflix.

* Niecy Nash (Claws) will star in the Lifetime movie Kidnapped: The Kamiyah Mobley Story, from executive producer Robin Roberts, our sister site Deadline reports. The film tells the true story of an 18-year-old young woman who discovers that she was abducted as a baby. Nash will play Gloria Williams, the woman who posed as a nurse and took newborn Kamiyah.

* The Netflix comedy Family Reunion, starring Tia Mowry and Loretta Devine, will debut Wednesday, July 10.

* Showtime will air the six-episode BBC comedy Back to Life, starring Daisy Haggard (aka Episodes‘ Myra), starting Sunday, Oct 6.

* OWN’s new drama series David Makes Man, from Oscar-winning Moonlight screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney, will debut Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 10/9c with limited commercial interruption. Watch a trailer:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?