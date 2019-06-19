TCA Awards: Pose, Russian Doll, Fleabag, Good Fight, Schitt's Creek Score Multiple Nominations

RELATED STORIES Pose Renewed for Season 3 at FX

Pose is very much en vogue with members of the Television Critics Association: The group honored FX’s groundbreaking LGBTQ drama on Wednesday with a leading four nominations for the 35th annual TCA Awards. Netflix’s breakout comedy Russian Doll also snagged four nods from the org, which counts several TVLine staffers among its members.

Pose and Russian Doll will compete in the coveted Program of the Year category alongside Chernobyl, Game of Thrones, When They See Us and Fleabag.

Several established series — most notably Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek and CBS All Access’ The Good Fight — entered the TCA Awards fray for the first time, with each series scoring two nods apiece.

Notable snubs include This Is Us, RuPaul’s Drag Race and last year’s Individual Achievement in Comedy winner, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan.

The TCA Awards will take place Saturday, Aug. 3 in Los Angeles.

Check out the complete list of nominations below.

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Better Call Saul

The Good Fight

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Succession

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Billy Porter, Pose

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Bill Hader, Barry

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Chernobyl

Deadwood: The Movie

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Dead to Me

The Other Two

Pose

Russian Doll

Succession

What We Do in the Shadows

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Chernobyl

Fleabag

Game of Thrones

Pose

Russian Doll

When They See Us

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

60 Minutes

America To Me

Leaving Neverland

Our Planet

The Rachel Maddow Show

Surviving R. Kelly

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

The Great British Baking Show

Making It

Nailed It!

Queer Eye

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Arthur

Carmen Sandiego

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood

Muppet Babies

Odd Squad

Sesame Street

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS

Desus & Mero

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

I Think You Should Leave

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert