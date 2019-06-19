TCA Awards: Pose, Russian Doll, Fleabag, Good Fight, Schitt's Creek Score Multiple Nominations

Pose is very much en vogue with members of the Television Critics Association: The group honored FX’s groundbreaking LGBTQ drama on Wednesday with a leading four nominations for the 35th annual TCA Awards. Netflix’s breakout comedy Russian Doll also snagged four nods from the org, which counts several TVLine staffers among its members.
Pose and Russian Doll will compete in the coveted Program of the Year category alongside Chernobyl, Game of Thrones, When They See Us and Fleabag.
Several established series — most notably Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek and CBS All Access’ The Good Fight — entered the TCA Awards fray for the first time, with each series scoring two nods apiece.
Notable snubs include This Is Us, RuPaul’s Drag Race and last year’s Individual Achievement in Comedy winner, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan.
The TCA Awards will take place Saturday, Aug. 3 in Los Angeles.
Check out the complete list of nominations below.
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Better Call Saul
The Good Fight
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Succession
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Billy Porter, Pose
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Bill Hader, Barry
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Chernobyl
Deadwood: The Movie
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
Dead to Me
The Other Two
Pose
Russian Doll
Succession
What We Do in the Shadows
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
Chernobyl
Fleabag
Game of Thrones
Pose
Russian Doll
When They See Us
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
60 Minutes
America To Me
Leaving Neverland
Our Planet
The Rachel Maddow Show
Surviving R. Kelly
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
The Great British Baking Show
Making It
Nailed It!
Queer Eye
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
Arthur
Carmen Sandiego
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood
Muppet Babies
Odd Squad
Sesame Street
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS
Desus & Mero
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
I Think You Should Leave
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert