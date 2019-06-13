Jessica Jones Will Face a 'Very Different Villain' (and Her Own Identity Crisis) in 'Pragmatic' Final Season, Creator Says

RELATED STORIES Jessica Jones Berated, Bested (?) by Brilliant Villain in Final Season Trailer

Jessica Jones Berated, Bested (?) by Brilliant Villain in Final Season Trailer No, Snap! Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Bailing On Its MCU Continuity Still Bothers Me

Marvel’s Jessica Jones might be saying goodbye to Netflix, but she’s got time for one last existential crisis before she goes.

The drama’s 13-episode final season drops on Friday, and according to star Krysten Ritter, the new installments will find Jessica struggling to see herself as a real hero.

“She’s always been reluctant. ‘Leave me out of it, leave me with my whiskey, I don’t want anything to do with this,'” Ritter reminds us. “And then at the end of Season 2, we left her with her mother’s voice in her head [saying] she’s a hero, and all a hero is is giving a s—t and doing something about it.”

Jessica Jones‘ sophomore run ended with her mother, Alisa, getting killed at the hands of Jessica’s BFF, Trish. Prior to her demise, Alisa had suggested that she and Jessica go on the run together, using their combined powers to do good deeds. Jessica had been on board with the plan at first, but after the cops caught up to her and Alisa, both women decided against a life spent evading the authorities.

“Now, she’s got to go and try to be a hero, and this season deals with that — and with a bad guy who isn’t personal, who hasn’t had anything to do with Jessica and isn’t a super,” Ritter continues.

Indeed, as revealed in the Season 3 trailer, Jessica will face off against new baddie Gregory Salinger, who doesn’t have any superpowers, unlike her previous foes.

“[We wanted] Jessica to have to deal with a very different kind of villain. If you have a superpowered villain, and a superpowered hero, the rules don’t apply,” series creator Melissa Rosenberg explains. “You can throw that guy across the ocean, whatever you need to do. With a civilian, you can’t just go punching people in the face. There are rules, there are laws… which forces her to really step up in a very pragmatic, grounded way.”

Rosenberg adds that the final season will revolve around “looking forward and [thinking], ‘What is my place in the world? What is my contribution to the world?’ And each one of our characters is dealing with some aspect of that.”

“[Jessica] is really sacrificing the personal and her reluctance for a greater good,” Ritter says. “She doesn’t do it right, she doesn’t know how to do it, she doesn’t know the pragmatic moves to run a superhero business. But seeing her try makes you love her even more.” (With reporting by Scott Huver)