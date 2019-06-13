Daniel Radcliffe Joins Kimmy Schmidt Interactive Special in Mystery Role

RELATED STORIES Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt to Get Interactive Special at Netflix

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has conjured up quite the guest star for its upcoming interactive special: Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe will co-star in the special, TVLine has learned.

Radcliffe’s role hasn’t been revealed, but a hint might lie in the special’s official description, which says that Ellie Kemper’s Kimmy “sets off on her biggest adventure yet. Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes. Will you foil the Reverend’s evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots? So grab your remote and a tray of delicious scrod, ’cause Kimmy’s got her own Netflix interactive special!”

Yes, you read that right: Kimmy is getting married in the wrap-up special, which will allow viewers to choose what happens next in the story, a la Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. Could Radcliffe play her husband-to-be? (Or maybe just the dancing hamburger?)

The special — set to debut on the streamer next year — also stars Tituss Burgess (Titus), Jane Krakowski (Jacqueline) and Carol Kane (Lillian), along with Jon Hamm, who will reprise his role as Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne.

Radcliffe, best known for his starring role in the Harry Potter film franchise, is no stranger to TV: He currently stars alongside Steve Buscemi on the TBS comedy Miracle Workers, which got renewed for a second season last month.