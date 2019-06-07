TVLine Items: The Red Line Cancelled, Closure for Fox's Star and More

The Red Line has come to a stop: Executive producer Sunil Nayar confirmed at the ATX TV Festival on Friday that the CBS limited series has been cancelled.

The drama starred ER vet Noah Wyle as a high school history teacher mourning the death of his husband, an African American man who is shot while unarmed by a white cop (Shameless‘ Noel Fisher).

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the news.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Star co-creator Lee Daniels is promising “closure” for fans of the cancelled Fox drama, despite announcing last week that attempts to save the series were unsuccessful. “We will have something with some closure,” Daniels says in the following Instagram video. “You ain’t seen the last of Star, I promise. We will have something that will make you happy.”

* CBS has pulled The Code from its Mondays-at-9/8c perch, but the military legal drama will return to the schedule on Monday, July 1, TVLine has confirmed.

* HBO has cancelled the documentary series Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas after two seasons. Tonight’s episode, airing at 11 pm, will serve as the series finale.

Tonight is the series finale of @ProblemAreasHBO.

I guess we were another casualty of that dragon fire at King's Landing?

Sad there won't be season 3 or 17, but appreciate everything and everyone who made seasons 1 & 2 possible, whether that was working on it or watching it. — Wyatt Cenac (@wyattcenac) June 7, 2019

* Oprah Winfrey Presents When They See Us Now, featuring Winfrey’s interview with the exonerated men from the Central Park Five case, will premiere on Netflix and OWN on Wednesday, June 12 at 10 pm.

* Showtime has released the first episode of the Kevin Bacon-led cop drama City on a Hill for free via YouTube, Facebook and SHO.com, ahead of its official series premiere on Sunday, June 16:

