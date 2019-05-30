Star Officially Dead, Creator Lee Daniels Confirms: 'It Ain't Happening'

RELATED STORIES 20+ TV Shows That Got Cancelled for Some Pretty Dumb Reasons

Despite the best efforts of series creator Lee Daniels, Fox’s Star — which was cancelled earlier this month after three seasons — will not be saved. Daniels made the announcement himself via an Instagram video on Thursday.

“OK, so I’ve got some bad news: It ain’t happening,” Daniels says in the video. “I tried my best, guys. You know, we got some incredible people. I mean, I can’t even list everybody. I’ll say it in a letter. But in a nutshell, it ain’t happening. I did my best. Just know that, like with Precious or with Empire … The Butler, Monster’s Ball, the next thing I do is going to be Star. It will exist in all of my work. I love you, all of the fans that have supported us.”

Watch Daniels’ message in full below:

Of the 25 shows cancelled earlier this month, TVLine readers voted Star and ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier as the shows they most wanted to see un-cancelled. Unfortunately, neither show will return this fall.

The cast of Star included Jude Demorest as Star Davis, Brittany O’Grady as Simone Davis Rivera, Ryan Destiny as Alex Crane Jones, Amiyah Scott as Cotton Brown, Quincy Brown as Derek Jones and Queen Latifah as Carlotta Renee Brown.

Are you disappointed that Star won’t be coming back for Season 4? Or did you already accept its cancellation? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.