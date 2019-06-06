TVLine Items: BH90210 Casts Tori's Hubby, Sheldon Promotion and More

BH90210‘s spousal group continues to expand: Ivan Sergei (Jack & Jill, Crossing Jordan) will recur in the Fox event series as the husband of Tori Spelling’s character, our sister site Deadline reports.

Sergei’s Nate is an ex-hockey player who wants to be a professional sports announcer. The actor joins fellow fictional significant others La La Anthony (Power) and Vanessa Lachey (Truth Be Told), who will play the wives of Brian Austin Green and Jason Priestley’s characters, respectively.

As previously reported, BH90210 — premiering Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9/8c — will reunite original cast members Spelling, Priestley, Green, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris and Shannen Doherty, all of whom will play exaggerated versions of themselves, with stories “inspired by their real lives and relationships.” When one of the cast members suggests getting a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot off the ground, the group finds that “getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself.”

* Young Sheldon has promoted Matt Hobby, who plays Pastor Jeff, to series regular for Season 3, per Deadline.

* WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service has given a 10-episode series order to the drama Tokyo Vice, starring Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver) as an American journalist who embeds himself into the Tokyo Vice police squad to reveal corruption, per Deadline.

* Kim Dickens (Deadwood, Fear the Walking Dead) has joined USA Network’s forthcoming crime anthology series Briarpatch, Deadline reports. Dickens will play police chief Eve Raytek, who is committed to finding out who killed the sister of Rosario Dawson’s character.

* Michael Strahan will host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2019, airing Saturday, Aug. 10 at 8 pm.

* Season 7 of the Canadian comedy Letterkenny will stream exclusively on Hulu beginning Monday, Oct. 14.

