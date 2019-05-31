BH90210: Vanessa Lachey to Play Jason Priestley's Wife in Fox Series

RELATED STORIES BH90210: Fox 'Revival' Adds Power Actress La La Anthony in Recurring Role

BH90210: Fox 'Revival' Adds Power Actress La La Anthony in Recurring Role BH90210 Shake-Up: Revival Gets New Showrunner Amid Backstage Drama

Another fictional spouse is coming to Fox’s Beverly Hills, 90210 revival event: Vanessa Lachey has boarded BH90210 in a recurring role.

The Truth Be Told actress will appear in the six-episode “event series” as Camille, the wife of Jason Priestley’s character (aka a heightened version of Jason Priestley). Camille is described as a “high-powered publicist” who is balancing her career with her desire to start a family.

Lachey’s casting comes one day after La La Anthony (Power) joined the show as Shay, a hip-hop/pop superstar and the wife of Brian Austin Green’s character.

As previously reported, BH90210 will reunite original cast members Priestley, Green, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty, all of whom will play exaggerated versions of themselves, with stories “inspired by their real lives and relationships.” When one of the cast members suggests getting a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot off the ground, the group finds that “getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself.”

Currently the host of Top Chef Junior, Lachey’s TV credits also include Dads, 30 Rock and American Housewife.

BH90210 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9/8c on Fox. Your thoughts on this latest casting? Drop ’em in a comment below.