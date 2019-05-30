BH90210: Fox 'Revival' Adds Power Actress La La Anthony in Recurring Role

RELATED STORIES BH90210 Shake-Up: Revival Gets New Showrunner Amid Backstage Drama

TV’s most famous zip code is about to welcome a new resident. Power actress La La Anthony will recur on Fox’s forthcoming Beverly Hills, 90210 pseudo-revival, per our sister site Deadline.

Officially titled BH90210, the six-episode “event series” will star original cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty as heightened versions of themselves, with stories “inspired by their real lives and relationships.”

Anthony will appear as Shay, a superstar hip-hop/pop artist and the wife of Green’s exaggerated character. Shay is described as the “breadwinner of the family,” who works while Green takes care of their three kids. Though she has become used to her life in the spotlight, she can still be “surprisingly down to earth.”

Anthony is the first non-90210 alum to join the series, which will reunite the original cast members after one of them suggests rebooting the teen drama — “but getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself,” the logline suggests.

BH90210 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9/8c on Fox.