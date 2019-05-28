There’s a side of Outlander‘s Murtagh we haven’t seen yet… and no, it’s not the one that showed up in Jocasta’s bed in the season finale, ye naughty pixies.

We’re talking about flinty Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser in some never-before-seen footage on the series’ just-released Season 4 Blu-ray and DVD. When some corrupt tax collectors try to shake down Fergus, as series star Lauren Lyle explains in the exclusive video above, Germain’s mama feels “totally justified in what she needs to do to protect her family.” And when she receives backup from Jamie’s godfather, watch out.

“It’s really funny, but it’s loving and warm, as well,” Lyle adds. “It’s a side to them that I don’t think we’ve seen.”

The clip is in regards to a series of “Outlander Untold” vignettes, which show some of the Starz series’ secondary characters in scenes that didn’t make their way into episodes for one reason or another. The Marsali-Murtagh exchange, executive producer and writer Toni Graphia explains in the clip, comes from “a part of the book that we actually didn’t get to use” while adapting Diana Gabaldon’s Drums of Autumn for the small screen.

Another “Outlander Untold” installment, which doesn’t come from the novels, focuses on Jocasta, Phaedre, Lizzie and Ulysses, EP Maril Davis tells TVLine. “If you can’t do it with Jamie and Claire, because they’re so busy, you try to figure out: Who are the characters we love to see and want to learn a little bit more about?” The result: a scene in which Phaedre and Lizzie deal with the intricacies of tea service at River Run. “We thought it was such an interesting relationship between the two of them, because they’re both working as maids — or bondservants, in Lizzie’s case — and how would that be if they were in the same environment and vying for Brianna’s attention in some ways?”

Outlander currently is in production on Season 5. Press PLAY on the video above to hear Lyle and Duncan Lacroix tee up their segment, then scroll down to hear Sam Heughan and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts offer a little more insight on Season 4.