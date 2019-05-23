Game of Thrones: 19 Moments We Loved From the Saga's Final Season

You don’t have to be tapped into Bran’s all-seeing network to know that Game of Thrones‘ final season was a disappointment to some of its viewers.

Well, a lot of its viewers.

OK, an army-of-the-dead-size group of its viewers.

And while it’s fun to point out the fantasy show’s flaws — we’ve sure as heck done so — there was a lot about Season 8 that we genuinely enjoyed. Those Stark-ly beautiful reunions, for instance. Or what about that quiet conversation, fueled by wine, amongst old and new friends? We also loved the reactions of some loyal creatures to their beloved masters’ appearances, and that knighting scene on the eve of the Battle of Winterfell alone was so damn poignant, it deserves its own page (nay, chapter!) in the Kingsguard’s White Book.

Hate on it all you want, but the HBO saga’s final season delivered evocative interludes like these in abundance — and pulled off some pretty impressive battle sequences, to boot. So we’ve pulled together a collection of our fondest Season 8 memories, complete with photos, in the gallery at right. Click through (or go to it directly here) to see whether your favorite Season 8 scene made the cut, then hit the comments with your thoughts!