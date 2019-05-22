Jennifer Hudson’s rendition of The Jeffersons‘ theme song wasn’t just a piece of the pie… it was the whole damn pie, OK?

The Oscar-winning American Idol alum joined ABC’s special Live in Front of a Studio Audience — a live staging of classic episodes of All in the Family and The Jeffersons — to belt out a live version of the classic “Movin’ On Up” theme song that accompanied The Jeffersons during its original run. Wearing an Afro wig and a slinky ’70s dress, Hudson strutted confidently through the Jeffersons set, crooning about moving into “a dee-luxe apartment in the sky.” She was joined by a trio of backup singers for the second verse before nailing that famous final note in the hallway and then heading straight into the elevator.

ABC’s recreation of The Jeffersons starred Jamie Foxx as George Jefferson (watch video of his live-TV flub here), Wanda Sykes as Louise “Weezy” Jefferson, Kerry Washington as Helen Willis, Will Ferrell as Tom Willis — and Marla Gibbs reprising her role as Florence. (Read our full recap of The Jeffersons episode right here.)

Watch video of Hudson’s performance of “Movin’ On Up” below, and then hit the comments and tell us: Did she outdo the original?