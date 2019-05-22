We knew somebody would mess up during ABC’s live reenactment of All in the Family… we just didn’t think it’d be an Oscar winner.

Jamie Foxx, who stepped into Sherman Helmsley’s dancing shoes to play the iconic George Jefferson during Wednesday’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience special, was the first to flub a line during the live primetime broadcast. While Foxx’s George was talking to Anthony Anderson’s Uncle Henry, he was supposed to say, “Ever since I was a little boy, I would always beg my mother for a little brother — but you know, we were broke, so all we could afford was you.”

But Foxx stumbled on the line, stuttering on the final phrase a few times, before turning back to the other cast members and saying, “It’s live! Everyone’s sitting at home thinking their TV’s just messed up.” The crowd cheered and his castmates laughed as Foxx took a moment to compose himself and then got back on track.

Foxx was joined in the special — a live performance of classic episodes of All in the Family and The Jeffersons — by Woody Harrelson as Archie Bunker, Marisa Tomei as Edith Bunker, Wanda Sykes as Weezy Jefferson, Ellie Kemper as Gloria Stivic and Ike Barinholtz as Mike “Meathead” Stivic. (Read our full recap of the All in the Family episode right here.)

Watch video of the mistake below, and then hit the comments with your thoughts on the live special: