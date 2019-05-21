Game of Thrones' George R.R. Martin Weighs In on Finale, Saga's 'Real' End

Game of Thrones viewers who enjoyed musing about the show’s prophecies likely will love author George R.R. Martin‘s cryptic reaction to Sunday’s series finale and how it relates to his endgame for his A Song of Ice and Fire novels.

“How will it all end? I hear people asking,” the scribe writes in a recent post on his blog. “The same ending as the show? Different? Well… yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes.”

The Season 8 finale, titled “The Iron Throne,” drew 13.6 million viewers in linear viewership alone, breaking the previous record (12.5 million) set the week before. (Read a recap.) But HBO’s adaptation of Martin’s work outpaced the books a few seasons back, meaning that what unfolded on screen in the series’ swan song doesn’t necessarily jibe with the path the author will take in upcoming A Song of Ice and Fire installments.

Martin points out that TV is a “very different medium” from books, and that Thrones co-showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had “six hours for this final season,” while he has far more leeway with his in-progress works The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring. “I expect these last two books of mine will fill 3,000 manuscript pages between them” — or more! — “before I’m done,” he adds.

He also promises to follow-up on characters that are still alive in the books (though dead on the show) or that were never introduced during the adaptation’s eight-season run… including Catelyn Stark’s posthumous, vengeance-fueled alter ego, Lady Stoneheart.

“Book or show, which will be the ‘real’ ending? It’s a silly question,” he concludes. “How about this? I’ll write it. You read it. Then everyone can make up their own mind, and argue about it on the Internet.”