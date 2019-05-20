Game of Thrones: The Once-and-for-All Final Tally of the Living and the Dead

In the wake of Game of Thrones‘ series finale, there is only one thing we say to death: Man, you must be tired.

That’s because the Grim Reaper was rather busy during the final season of HBO’s fantasy drama, which wrapped Sunday and featured the killing of many main characters and thousands of nameless soldiers and citizens, not to mention a dragon or two.

The series’ final installment offered up only a single death, but it was a huge one: Daenerys was fatally stabbed by Jon, who felt he had to kill his queen in order to slow her murderous roll throughout Westeros and beyond. Snow wept as he stuck his former lover/current aunt with a dagger, holding her as she bled out on the Throne Room floor. (For his crime, he later was sent to live out the rest of his days as a member of the Night’s Watch — check out our full recap of the episode.)

For one last time, the gallery at right is our handy list of the major players still alive in Westeros and beyond, which has been updated to reflect everyone who’s still drawing breath and everyone who’s off holding the door with Hodor in the great beyond. Don’t see a skull in the photo? Rest easy: That character survived.

Click on the gallery at right — or go to it directly here — for the final tally of the living and the dead. Then hit the comments: Which of your Season 8 death predictions were spot-on, and whose survival really surprised you?