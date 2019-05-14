Ratings: 9-1-1 Surges With Season 2 Finale, Tops The Voice

Fox’s already renewed and spinoff-siring 9-1-1 closed Season 2 on Monday night with 6.5 million viewers (its largest audience since the second episode of the season) and a 1.3 rating (rising two tenths to its best demo number in five episodes).

TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “A-“; read post mortem.

Leading out that, Paradise Hotel‘s time slot premiere did 1.4 mil and a 0.4.

Elsewhere:

ABC | The Bachelorette‘s official season opener (4.7 mil/1.3) was down just a tick from last year, and it bested The Voice in the demo. The newly cancelled The Fix (2.5 mil/0.4) ticked up with a stronger lead-in.

NBC | The Voice (7.6 mil/1.1, read recap) and The Enemy Within (3.8 mil/0.6) were steady.

THE CW | Legends (1.04 mil/0.3) and the Arrow finale (927K/0.2, read recap) each added eyeballs while steady in the demo. Readers gave Arrow‘s penultimate finale an average grade of “B+,” while Season 7 as a whole rated a “B-.”

CBS | Leading out of Big Bang reruns, The Code (5.6 mil/0.6) rose to its second-best numbers thus far. Bull‘s season finale (7.1 mil/0.7) in turn drew its biggest audience since Dec. 10 while up a tenth in the demo.

