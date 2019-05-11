Kim Cattrall's Soapy Family Drama Filthy Rich Scores Series Order at Fox

Kim Cattrall is about to be Filthy Rich: Fox has handed a series order to the Sex and the City alum’s family drama, TVLine has learned.

Here’s the project’s official logline:

When the patriarch of a mega-rich Southern family (famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network) dies in a plane crash, his wife and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will, threatening their family name and fortune. With monumental twists and turns, Filthy Rich presents a world in which everyone has an ulterior motive — and no one is going down without a fight.

TV veteran Gerald McRaney will play Eugene Monreaux, the aforementioned patriarch, while Cattrall (who also produces) will play his wife, Margaret Monreaux.

Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Aguilar, Mark L. Young, Melia Kreiling, Steve Harris, David Denman and Olivia Macklin round out the ensemble. Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo and John Norris will executive-produce the hour-long drama, as will Tate Taylor, who penned the pilot script.

Also recently ordered to series at Fox: the multi-cam comedy Outmatched, animated series The Great North, an untitled project from Annie Weisman and Jason Katims, and a trio of dramas titled Prodigal Son, Deputy and neXt.

