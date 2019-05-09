Fox Orders Nick Offerman Cartoon, Jason Biggs Family Comedy to Series

Step aside, Bob Belcher — there’s a new animated mustache coming to Fox. The network has given a series order to The Great North, TVLine has learned, which stars Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) as Alaskan single father Beef Tobin, who “does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close, especially as the artistic dreams of his only daughter, Judy, lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall.”

The Great North‘s stellar voice cast also includes Jenny Slate (Saturday Night Live), Megan Mullally (Will & Grace), Paul Rust (Love), Aparna Nancherla (BoJack Horseman), Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth) and Dulcé Sloan (The Daily Show). Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux and Minty Lewis will serve as executive producers and writers. Loren Bouchard will also executive-produce.

Also ordered to series at Fox is multi-cam comedy Outmatched, which follows a “blue-collar couple in South Jersey trying to get by and raise four kids, three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses.”

Jason Biggs (Orange Is the New Black) and Maggie Lawson (Psych) star as the aforementioned parents, alongside Connor Kalopsis (The Grinder), Ashley Boettcher (Lost in Oz), Jack Stanton (The Mick), newcomer Oakley Bull and Tisha Campbell-Martin (Martin). Outmatched is written by executive producer Lon Zimmet and directed by Jonathan Judge.

Do either of Fox’s just-ordered comedy series sound like they’ll make their way onto your DVR? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.