How to Get Away With Murder Renewed for Season 6 at ABC

Laurel Castillo’s whereabouts won’t remain a mystery, after all: ABC has renewed How to Get Away With Murder for a sixth season, TVLine has learned.

An episode count for Season 6 was not announced.

Murder fans will now get some closure on the Feb. 28 season finale, which concluded with Karla Souza’s Laurel and her son going missing, possibly because of Laurel’s unscrupulous family members.

“The fans might think that Laurel disappeared of her own accord, or that maybe Laurel was abducted by her family in some way, or killed,” Souza told us at the time. “Those are two avenues that could very well be plausible because of Laurel’s constant fear of having Christopher in this world.”

In our Keep or Cut poll back in March, a whopping 93 percent of TVLine readers said How to Get Away With Murder should come back for a sixth season. Our Renewal Scorecard has been updated accordingly.

And Murder isn’t the only Thursday-night series getting good news from ABC: The network has also renewed its long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy (for Seasons 16 and 17), as well as the firefighter-centric Grey’s spinoff Station 19 (for Season 3). Shondaland’s legal drama For the People, however, got the ax after two seasons.

